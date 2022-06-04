Capital International Investors Has $1.46 Billion Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,462,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $442.41 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

