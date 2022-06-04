Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,189.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 349,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,181,000 after buying an additional 334,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

