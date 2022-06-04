Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 4,074,501 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,074,501 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.63% of DoorDash worth $1,341,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

NYSE DASH opened at $68.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

