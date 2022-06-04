Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 246.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.66% of CarMax worth $770,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 2Xideas AG raised its position in CarMax by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,002,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.