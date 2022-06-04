Capital Research Global Investors Has $863.36 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.56% of VICI Properties worth $863,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

