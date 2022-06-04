Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,850,384 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Capital World Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,767,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

