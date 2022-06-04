Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 132,406 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.81% of Okta worth $632,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $8,782,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.96.

Okta Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.