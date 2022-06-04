Capital Research Global Investors Sells 4,973,431 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,973,431 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.90% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,119,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $1,163,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

