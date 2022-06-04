Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Vale were worth $1,875,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $18.54 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
