Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $1,503,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $112.99 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,937. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

