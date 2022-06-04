Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,226,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,479,635 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.20% of Citigroup worth $1,463,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Citigroup by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

C opened at $51.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

