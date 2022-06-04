Capital World Investors Sells 12,444,087 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,545,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,444,087 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $972,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,397,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $107.40 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

