Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866,591 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.82% of American Tower worth $1,090,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of AMT opened at $266.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.72 and a 200 day moving average of $252.72. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

