Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.53.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 2,745,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,786. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

