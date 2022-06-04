Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.83).

CNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.80) to GBX 227 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.97) to GBX 260 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.10) to GBX 285 ($3.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of CNE traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 200.80 ($2.54). The stock had a trading volume of 23,750,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,011. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.20 ($2.93). The company has a market capitalization of £639.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,274,011.64).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

