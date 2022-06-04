Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.81 billion and the highest is $44.80 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $42.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $178.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.20 billion to $179.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $188.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $53.82. 1,722,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

