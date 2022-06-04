CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRE. Barclays downgraded CareTrust REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,375.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

