Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,070,000 after acquiring an additional 781,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,081. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

