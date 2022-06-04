Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of TAST opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

