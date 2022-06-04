Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Tops $49.98 Million

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00042081 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010861 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.