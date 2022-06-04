Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Trimmed by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for about 4.5% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carvana worth $28,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Carvana by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,464,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:CVNA traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 9,468,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,062,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,229.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,740,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,465,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

