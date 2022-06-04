Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives $146.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Univest Sec began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SAVA stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

