CastleKnight Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,100 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,090,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 403,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,294,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 787,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of BALY opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

