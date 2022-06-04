CastleKnight Management LP Buys New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after purchasing an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

