CastleKnight Management LP Buys Shares of 22,200 Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.13% of Digimarc as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digimarc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Digimarc by 132.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 58.79%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett purchased 2,500 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

