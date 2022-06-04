CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 78,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,839,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

