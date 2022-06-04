CastleKnight Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,900 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $25,343,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $21,145,000. Plustick Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $18,376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $46.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

