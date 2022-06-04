Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2,931.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 183,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 399,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of CVE opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

