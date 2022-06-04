Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.86 billion. Centene reported sales of $31.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $141.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.15 billion to $141.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $141.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.78 billion to $144.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

