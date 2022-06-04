Centiva Capital LP Boosts Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.33% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGNU opened at $9.77 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

