Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.51 Million in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Shares of LGVCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

