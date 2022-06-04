Centiva Capital LP Purchases 7,831 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

