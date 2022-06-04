Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 5,208 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,710,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,655,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13.

