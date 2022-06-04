Certified Advisory Corp Acquires Shares of 10,677 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,173,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

