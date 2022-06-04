Certified Advisory Corp Has $376,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $51.43.

