Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $56,518,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 100,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.4% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 59,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $764,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

