Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,602 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

