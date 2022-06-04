Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,852,000 after buying an additional 788,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,916,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,045 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 83,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

