Certified Advisory Corp Sells 296 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

