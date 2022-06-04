CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.01

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.25. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 29,930 shares.

CESDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.