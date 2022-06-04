Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 108,193 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.