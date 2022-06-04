Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VIG stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

