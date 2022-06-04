Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

