Cetera Investment Advisers Has $16.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

