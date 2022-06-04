Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.57 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

Shares of GS stock opened at $318.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 76,517 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,720,419.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 751,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.