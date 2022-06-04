Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,102,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $91.38 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.