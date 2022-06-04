Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

