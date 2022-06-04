Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $122.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80.

