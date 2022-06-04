Champion Iron Limited (CIA) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

CIA stock opened at C$7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.

CIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

