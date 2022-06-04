Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.
NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $68,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,543,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.