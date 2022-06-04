Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $27.75

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.75 to $27.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised shares of Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $83,899,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $68,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,543,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,461,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.